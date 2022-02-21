Kody Brown Shares What He Could’ve Done Differently With Christine Ahead of Split, More ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Part 3 Revelations

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Putting it all out there! Kody Brown and Christine Brown didn’t mince words while discussing their relationship during the third part of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, February 20.

The estranged couple’s ups and downs were the main focus of Sunday’s episode, which aired several months after Christine, 49, announced her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021. The pair were spiritually married for more than 25 years.

“It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving. It’s a whole family. And it’s Sister Wives,” Christine told tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday. “And what does that do to us? I don’t know.”

The Utah native — who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Kody — reflected on her choice to leave their plural family, admitting it was not easy.

“I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she recalled. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

The Wyoming native is technically still spiritually married to Christine, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly last month, “Kody wouldn’t go through with a ‘spiritual divorce’ from Christine.”

The insider added in January: “He left her on her own to make peace with the separation — it was her and God, not her and Kody.”

Kody’s rocky relationship with Christine, whom he spiritually wed in 1994, caused him to question whether he wants to continue with polygamy, per the source, who told Us that the reality star has felt “more angry and bitter” about his three other marriages.

The Brown family patriarch legally wed first wife Meri Brown in 1990. Janelle Brown entered a spiritual union with Kody in 1993 before the duo welcomed their six children: sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17. Robyn Brown eventually became part of the family in 2010.

Four years later, Kody divorced Meri, 51, to legally marry Robyn, 43, and adopt her three children — David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16 — from a previous relationship. (He and Robyn later welcomed two children of their own: Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.) Kody and Meri, who share 26-year-old daughter Mariah, are still in a spiritually union.

“I don’t know if it’s about love or determination or commitment. … I know that I’ve got a couple wives standing on a bridge with a torch just wondering, ‘Do I throw this thing in the water or do we light this thing up?’” Kody said during the tell-all, explaining that he doesn’t know where he stands with all of his wives at this point. “There’s no better awareness than reading the facts from the light of a burning bridge … but then it’s too late. You can’t rescue that.”

The father of 18 explained that since he and Christine called it quits, he’s done a bit of soul searching and realized there were things he could’ve done better in their relationship.

“I’m looking at this whole experience with Christine and I’m going all the way back [to] 12 years ago [when she said], ‘I hate polygamy.’ And I just could’ve validated [her feelings],” he revealed. “Instead of just becoming so … [full of] righteous indignation. That was some arrogance there.”

Kody continued: “My first reaction was, ‘I’ve been loving to you. I’ve been this husband. We’ve done all this together. We’ve got these great memories and we’ve got these great children and you hate polygamy? What the crap?’ That was my reaction instead of going, ‘Oh, I know it’s so hard.’ I’m looking back now, and I’m going, ‘If I could go back, would I save it all with being empathetic instead?’”

When asked whether he would make the change if he could turn back time, Kody played coy. “Now we’ll never know,” he replied.

Scroll down for the biggest revelations from part three of Sister Wives: One on One tell-all: