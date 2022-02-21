SJPSO investigating failed ATM theft involving stolen truck

VACHERIE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported alarm activation at a local bank around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The alarm activation came from the First American Bank branch in South Vacherie.

“Deputies arrived and located an abandoned truck with chains attached to both the truck and the ATM,” according to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office

SJPSO says an investigation ensued during which “deputies learned that 3 suspects were involved in the attempted theft.”

The area was searched but the suspects were not located by members of law enforcement.

The suspects evidently used a stolen truck that came from St. Charles Parish.

SJPSO says the truck was taken “about an hour before St. James Sheriff’s Office received the alarm call.”

If you have any information about this attempted ATM theft, please call 225-562-2200, submit a tip through Nixle or submit a tip through the St. James Sheriff’s Office app .



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.