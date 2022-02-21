ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning White Lane collision

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ntxe_0eKLu0ZT00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Visalia man died of his injuries after he was struck by vehicle on White Lane early Sunday morning.

Bakersfield police were called to the 4300 block of White Lane at around 3:30 a.m. for a report of person being struck by a vehicle. Officers found a man in the roadway with major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as James Lee Richardson Jr., 42, of Visalia.

Investigators said Richardson was in the middle of the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on White Lane.

Kern County in Depth: Are some Bakersfield streets ‘Dangerous By Design’ for pedestrians?

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Speed, alcohol or drug impairment were not factors in the crash, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

There have been seven pedestrians killed in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

Related
KGET

Pursuit ends in fiery crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people in a suspected stolen vehicle were hurt after the driver led authorities on a pursuit and crashed into a power pole Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle previously reported stolen at Highway 99 and California Avenue. A […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man broke into vehicle at Lengthwise Brewery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a vehicle parked at Lengthwise Brewery in southwest Bakersfield. The burglar, photos of whom were released by police, shattered the window of a vehicle parked at 7700 District Blvd. and stole items, according to Bakersfield Police Department. The incident occurred […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck by vehicle on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck by a vehicle on California Avenue in Central Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 10:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane for a man who had been hit by a vehicle, according to BPD. When police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man arrested in Tennessee in connection to car-meet killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Tennessee Thursday morning in connection to the killing of Johnny Cruz, 19, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. US Marshals arrested Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield in Memphis, Tennessee for a warrant, put out by BPD in connection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Accidents
County
Kern County, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Bail reduced for driver in fatal alleged speed race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was reduced by more than a third for a man accused of racing another driver on Panama Lane when he lost control and slammed head-on into a vehicle in the opposite lane, killing a woman. Following a discussion Thursday on whether he poses a danger, Iqbal Singh had his bail […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

K-9 finds 15 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone: CHP

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out 15 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl during a traffic stop in Merced County, authorities said. The dog, Beny, alerted to the smell of drugs Feb. 11 when sniffing the exterior of a Hyundai Sonata stopped on northbound Interstate 5 […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police asking for help identifying shooting suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two men in connection to two shootings, one resulting in the death of Errol Scorza last month. The two men are believed to be involved in a shooting on Nov. 28, 2021, around 1:18 p.m. on M Street near 8th […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: Two more arrests in Lone Oak Lounge bar shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two men turned themselves in over the weekend in connection to the Lone Oak Lounge shooting that wounded four people last month. The two men are Erik Manjarrez, 20, and Manuel Manjarrez, 23, according to the KCSO. The men’s relation to Jesus Manjarrez, the man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#17 News
KGET

Kern ambulance crews overwhelmed due to Omicron surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic has put pressure on everyone over the last couple of years, but that’s an understatement for first responders. Last year, we spent the day with an ambulance team to see first hand just what they were up against. A year later, now during the Omicron surge, we went back […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD: 3 pounds of marijuana seized during shooting investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department says three pounds of marijuana were seized during a shooting investigation that was the result of an illegal drug deal. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to California Avenue between Easton Drive and Chester Lane for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 more suspects plead not guilty in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men with the same last name are now charged in connection with the shooting that occurred last month at the Lone Oak Lounge. Manuel Manjarrez, 23, and Erik Manjarrez, 20, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Manuel to charges including attempted murder and Erik to assault on a person with force likely […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KGET

Woman’s murder trial to be scheduled soon in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in 2020 is due in court next week and a trial date is expected to be scheduled. Jennifer Maldonado, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26. She faces a life term in prison if […]
KGET

Caliente man gets new sentencing hearing for 2018 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man convicted of murder in Kern County after determining the trial judge was unaware he could have imposed a lesser sentence. In 2019, Daniel Rhoads was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to life. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Temperatures drop as skies clear throughout the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Skies cleared out and very cold temperatures arrived in Kern County overnight. The freeze warning has been extended for valley areas until 8 a.m. on Saturday. Today’s temperatures are lower with a high expected to be in the mid-50s. Temperatures will slowly climb above normal by the end of the weekend, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 853 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 853 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 235,122 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,107 deaths. The department reports 194,776 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 610,871 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,101 tests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highways reopen after winter storm creates icy conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  It’s been a day since rain and snow started falling. There’s finally some relief for drivers as roads reopen, but it wasn’t smooth sailing for anyone earlier today.  A winter storm battered Kern County’s roads this week, leaving dozens of cars stuck on the Grapevine Wednesday morning. Fakhir Parker drove his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy