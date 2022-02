Raleigh, N.C. — A chase that began on Interstate 40 in Johnston County and ended in Raleigh overnight reached speeds of at least 120 mph. According to Raleigh police, the chase started before 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Officials said the chase began when troopers tried to pull the car over for going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO