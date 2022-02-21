Stephen Curry sets NBA All-Star record for most 3-pointers, named game MVP

CLEVELAND (KRON) — After setting the all-time 3-point record for most makes in NBA history, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set yet another shooting record.

This time Curry set the All-Star Game record for most 3-pointers made as he made 16 of them to lead Team LeBron in its 163-160 win during the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland Sunday night.

In addition, Curry was also named NBA All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his career.

The honor was the first year the game’s MVP award was renamed the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP — honoring the late Bryant who won All-Star MVP honors four times during his Hall of Fame career.

Curry led all scorers with 50 points on 17-of-30 (56%) shooting, including 16-of-27 (59%) from deep. Philadelphia Sixers’ Joel Embiid was the game’s second-leading scorer with 36.

The previous All-Star Game record was nine 3-point makes, according to the TNT broadcast.

Since this was only an exhibition, the record won’t count for most 3-pointers made in an NBA game.

Although if it did count, Curry’s 16 would have broken teammate Klay Thompson’s official record of 14 3s made in an NBA game set in 2018.

This was Curry’s eighth All-Star appearance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.