Starting out in near blizzard conditions and ending with sunny blue skies, three generations of Mumfords, Anna (17 year old daughter of Bryce and Lindsay Mumford and who has a younger brother, Connor, 14), her father, Bryce, both of Mapleton, and his father, Rex, of Huntsville, Utah, participated in the popular wintertime 100-mile course Idaho Sled Dog Challenge by racing their Alaskan Husky dogs in the annual race located in Cascade, Idaho, Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

9 DAYS AGO