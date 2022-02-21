Morant shows off flashy dunks, Bane wins rising stars shooting battle during NBA All-Star Weekend

Grizzlies Hornets Basketball Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant smiles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Desmond Bane put on a performance in the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

Clorox Rising Stars Challenge

The Rising Stars event pits rookies against second-year players.

The NBA altered the format to determine winners.

This time, players took part in a shooting competition, a mini-tournament with semi-final games going to a score of 50, and the championship game to 25.

One free throw was needed to send “Team Isiah”, as in Isiah Thomas, the Hall of Fame Detroit Pistons guard, to the championship game.

Walking up to the free-throw line, 91% from the charity stripe, which is the 6th best percentage in the league, Desmond Bane.

Despite the crowd boos around him, and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony dropping his pants as a means of distraction, Bane became the hero.

But the heroics didn’t stop.

Bane delivered a limitless three-pointer in the shooting competition, to send him and teammate Tyrese Haliburton home with a #CloroxClutch trophy.

Mountain Dew 3pt contest

Desmond Bane started things off in the 3-point contest, scoring 18 points.

But unfortunately, New Orleans Pelicans CJ McCollum, Los Angeles Clippers Luke Kennard, and Brooklyn Nets Patty Mills, all scored above 18, knocking Bane out.

Bane chose the “Money Rack” from the center of the 3-point line, but only made 2/5 shots.

In this new age of basketball with long-distance shooting, if a player can’t get into a hot streak, they’re in trouble.

A positive takeaway, Bane broke a 16-year drought of a Grizzly competing in the contest, since Mike Miller in 2007.

Team LeBron v Team Durant All-Star Game

Ja Morant just finished the first All-Star Game of his career.

Morant recorded 6 points, 3 assists, 1 rebound; and, wasn’t afraid of getting flashy with catching 360 alley-oops for Team Durant.

©2022 Cox Media Group