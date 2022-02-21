SDPD: Man found in car with multiple stab wounds

A man has been hospitalized after San Diego Police found him with multiple stab wounds inside of a car in the Talmadge neighborhood Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:!8 p.m. According to the San Diego Police Department, authorities found the man in the block of 4500 Altadena Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple firefighters on board.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.