The Edmonton Oilers are in the midst of their toughest road trip of the 2021-22 season and are in desperate need of wins to keep pace in the Pacific Division. They started it off with a disheartening loss to the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and their starting goalie, Mike Smith, was again the second-best goalie on the ice – the team couldn’t overcome the soft goals he let in.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO