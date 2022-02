It's hard to believe it's only been one week since MDI and the surrounding communities came together to put out a massive blaze at the iconic Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor. The incident brought fire companies from as far away as Milford and Lincoln to the island to back up local crews, as all hands on deck worked to contain the flames to the annex building of the Inn, and keep it from spreading to elsewhere.

