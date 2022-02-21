Euphoria Holds Up a Mirror to My Addiction Experience

Angus Cloud has come a long way since a casting director discovered him while he was walking around in Brooklyn. In just a couple of years, the Oakland native has become the biggest breakout star of HBO’s hit show Euphoria and now his life outside of acting consists of being a special guest at ​​New York Fashion Week’s hottest shows. Coach debuted their Fall 2022 collection with a live runway show in New York City on Monday, Feb. 14 and the actor sat front row next to the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Tommy Dorfman, Rickey Thompson, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.—and all eyes were on Cloud. “It’s hella weird, people recognizing me. That’s foreign to me,” Cloud told Complex backstage before the show. He wore a multicolored sherpa-lined Coach jacket, with a white turtleneck underneath; it looked like something his Euphoria character Fezco would wear.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO