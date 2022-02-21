Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia’s military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times.

Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.

Most of the locations are in Russia’s Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western Russia. Images also showed a helicopter landing site being established in the last two weeks.

Analysis by Maxar cited by the Times indicate that units and equipment at a military garrison near the town of Valuyki have left.

Other footage, including a TikTok video, showed Russian military deployment less than five miles from the Ukrainian border, according to the Times.

The latest satellite imagery analysis comes as Russia has deployed as many as 190,000 troops in Russia and Belarus, with the number growing in recent weeks.

The U.S. and other Western governments have pressured for diplomatic solutions while threatening sanctions against Russia if it opts to further invade Ukraine.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that President Biden has accepted a meeting "in principle" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to de-escalate the tension within the Ukrainian border so long as no invasions occur this week.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action,” Psaki said in the statement, referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.