LOGAN, Utah — It isn’t as though the Lobos haven’t been playing together all season. But there were times Tuesday night it looked like it. By the time Javonte Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound with 14:49 remaining in the game and passed up an open look at a put-back layup, opting instead to pass it off the face of unsuspecting teammate Sebastian Forsling and having that turnover lead to a fast-break bucket on the other end, the game had already long been decided.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO