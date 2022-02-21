ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pedestrian, 58-Year-Old Man, Dies After Being Hit By Car Last Month

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 58-year-old Long Beach man who was injured last month after being hit by a car died today, according to Long Beach police.

John Kim was hit by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 15th Street, the LBPD reported.

Kim was struck when he tried to cross Cherry Avenue against the ``Don't Walk''  sign, police reported.

The driver of the 2007 Audi was a 32-year-old resident of Long Beach, police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. His name was not released.

The police department determined that distracted driving, impaired driving and excessive speed were not believed to be factors in this crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call LBPD detectives at 562-570-7355.

