As the sun rose on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, vivid oranges from the sky reflected off the lake and the faces of the students gathered there. While the students from the Native American and Indigenous Student Alliance also planned to watch the sunset together, a tornado warning and storm forced them inside. Still, laughter and warmth filled the room as they spent the rest of the day painting and doing beadwork.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO