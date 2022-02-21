ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild explode for seven goals in rout of Oilers

Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy each added a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild stormed to a 7-3 win over the host Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid. Twelve players registered at least one point for the Wild.

Evander Kane, Tyler Benson and Zach Hyman each scored in a losing effort for Edmonton. Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet for the first time in seven games.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft sustained his first loss behind the bench after starting his career 5-0. Woodcroft replaced veteran head coach Dave Tippett on Feb. 10.

Minnesota goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 30 of 33 shots to improve to 12-3-2.

On the opposite side of the ice, Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith allowed four goals on the first seven shots he faced before was pulled in the first period. Mikko Koskinen replaced Smith and turned aside 12 of 15 shots.

The Wild set the tone quickly, establishing a 4-1 lead by the end of the first period.

Duhaime started the scoring 2:49 after the opening faceoff with his sixth goal of the season.

Eriksson Ek followed with a power-play goal, his 16th, at the 5:21 mark. Fiala made it 4-0 with back-to-back goals — his 15th and 16th.

Kane netted his fifth goal on the power play with 3:28 remaining in the first period to pull Edmonton within 4-1, but that did little to stem the Wild’s momentum.

Minnesota scored the first two goals of the second period to increase its lead to 6-1. Dewar netted his second goal of the season at 8:28, and Boldy scored the eighth goal of his rookie campaign at the 14:21 mark.

The Oilers made it 6-2 before the end of the second period on Benson’s first career goal. The 23-year-old Edmonton native was playing in his 30th career game.

Zuccarello tallied the final score for Minnesota at 5:36 of the third period. It was his 17th goal.

Hyman brought the Oilers within 7-3 with 1:06 remaining. He converted a two-on-one, short-handed breakaway into his 18th goal.

–Field Level Media

