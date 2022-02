We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’ve got great news for bettors who have been looking for the right time to start their sports betting experience: The DraftKings promo code deal being offered right now is putting money in bettors’ pockets before they’ve even placed a bet. You may have heard the adage in betting that there’s no such thing as a sure thing, but the DraftKings promo code offer is proving that to be untrue.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO