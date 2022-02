An important consideration in investing in stock equity funds is return versus risk. In choosing an equity fund, an investor is interested not only in return potential but also in the fund's risk. An investor wants both high returns and minimal risk. He or she might accept a higher risk if it leads to higher performance. But how does one assess risk versus performance? A good approach would be to compare a fund's historical performance versus historical risk. Risk is defined as a fund's volatility which is the standard deviation of returns. This article examines the historical returns versus volatility of a large number of equity funds and examines the performance of those funds during rising interest rates.

