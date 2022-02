Exelixis stock remains stagnant despite strong revenue. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stayed in the $15-$25 range throughout last year. Even if you look at the graph for the last 5 years, you see the same rangebound behavior. The stock stays roughly in the $15-$30 range despite having a billion dollar revenue generator in cabozantinib. And the reason is not far to see. The company has put billions of dollars in label expansion plans for cabozantinib, however some of the larger indications are not producing results. Here’s a list of cabo trials:

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO