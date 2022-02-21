ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAYC Yoon Shocks Fans in ‘RUN2U’ Teaser for THIS Reason

By Camille Heimbrod
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAYC Yoon surprised her fans with her unique attire in the music video teaser for "RUN2U." On Sunday, Feb. 20, STAYC dropped the second teaser for their new song, "RUN2U." As of writing, the 23-second clip already received over 700,000 views on YouTube. STAYC members Si-eun, Isa, Se-eun, Sumin,...

NME

STAYC unveil glitzy teaser for upcoming ‘RUN2U’ music video

STAYC have unveiled the first teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘RUN2U’. In the brand-new clip, the K-pop girl group run down a bright blue hallway in slow motion, with light spilling in from a heart-shaped window behind them. The instrumental builds as close-up shots of each of the six members are shown, until we hear a snippet of the song’s chorus: “So I run to you.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry rocks head-to-toe leather – and gives fans a shock

Katy Perry, 37, wowed her Instagram following on Saturday with a jaw-dropping all-leather outfit – but they weren't best pleased with her jokey caption. The Firework singer shared two photos and a video of her killer look, adding the caption: "I'm quitting music and becoming an intern for @ftx_official ok."
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Shocks Fans With New Hairstyle

For years, Kodak Black has donned a signature look, indicative of his Florida upbringing. Now, he's changing it up. Kodak Black, 24 year old music artist and fan favorite, has been rocking Floridian styled locs for the past few years. They are a sign of his origins, as the unique manner in which the locs are constructed represented the state and neighborhoods he hails from. Recently, Kodak spoke out about being called "ugly" on various occasions. He took to his Instagram story with his thoughts on people's opinions:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her and Nick Jonas’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: Photo

Giving a glimpse. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to show her and Nick Jonas’ baby girl’s nursery for the first time. “Photo dump,” the actress, 39, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. Amid her selfies, food pics and pet shots, the Quantico alum showed a variety of stuffed animals on a white countertop. The bears and bunny were positioned beside a gold statue.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

True Thompson Shows Off Stylish New Look With Mom Khloé Kardashian After Daddy-Daughter Date With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
NBA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION

