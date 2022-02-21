Seahawks Offseason Q&A #1 (2/20/22)

Football player turned father! Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to their first child on Thursday, February 17. “THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” the new dad, 29, captioned a Wednesday, February 23, Instagram slideshow. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all … EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO