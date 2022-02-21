Joplin man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash near Saginaw

GOOGLE MAPS/SHANNON BECKER INSET

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Sunday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash just north of Reinmiller Road along Old Hwy 71.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene Cpl. C. Clark of Troop D tells us it was a single occupant, single motorcycle crash involving a 24-year-old male who suffered serious injuries. He was thrown from his motorcycle as it crashed with a mailbox.

More information is now revealed in the preliminary crash report. Paul Haney, of Joplin, was traveling north on Old Hwy 71 operating a 2011 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle.

“Crash occurred as [Yamaha] was traveling northbound on Old Hwy 71 and [Haney] failed to negotiate a curve. [Yamaha] began skidding, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a mailbox. [Yamaha] struck a rock retaining wall, [Haney] was ejected, and [Yamaha] began overturning.” – Cpl. C. Clark

Haney was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Freeman West hospital.

