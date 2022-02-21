ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash near Saginaw

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Wtc1_0eKLoKvU00
GOOGLE MAPS/SHANNON BECKER INSET

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Sunday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash just north of Reinmiller Road along Old Hwy 71.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene Cpl. C. Clark of Troop D tells us it was a single occupant, single motorcycle crash involving a 24-year-old male who suffered serious injuries. He was thrown from his motorcycle as it crashed with a mailbox.

More information is now revealed in the preliminary crash report. Paul Haney, of Joplin, was traveling north on Old Hwy 71 operating a 2011 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle.

Crash occurred as [Yamaha] was traveling northbound on Old Hwy 71 and [Haney] failed to negotiate a curve. [Yamaha] began skidding, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a mailbox. [Yamaha] struck a rock retaining wall, [Haney] was ejected, and [Yamaha] began overturning.” – Cpl. C. Clark

Haney was wearing a helmet. He was transported to Freeman West hospital.

This is a developing story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now. Click here to save our news-tab on your phone or digital device.

  • MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST…
  • Three vehicles collide and two end on their side, west of Neosho, Mo.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8qU6_0eKLoKvU00
    CHECK OUT OUR YOU TUBE. YOUTUBE.COM/C/KOAMNEWSNOW

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
City
Saginaw, MO
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Box truck overturns, blocking both lanes I-44 near Sarcoxie

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a large truck overturned on I-44 near 28MM, blocking both westbound lanes. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Carthage responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn the driver was not injured. M&M Wrecker was...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Road conditions: cannot travel posted speed limit on these roads

JOPLIN METRO AREA – Precipitation falling currently at 10:15 a.m. It will glaze the roads again.  We believe the worst is over according to sources. **Cannot travel the posted speed limit on these roads** MAP: PURPLE covered BLUE partially covered INCIDENTS: I-44 W 14.3 MM slide off single vehicle crash w/injuries. Baseline Blvd & CR220 semi slide-off. M&M Wrecker on...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fire at motel on South Rangeline in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a room on fire at the best Western Oasis, 3508 S. Rangeline. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton Co Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire were requested as mutual aid. Room 149 located on the north side of the building. Flames and smoke were visible on Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stapleton
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Icy sleet moved in fast, car slides off Murphy Blvd into Joplin Creek

👉🏽 CLICK FOR CANCELLATION LIST NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPRINGFIELD — Round one of wintry precipitation will develop across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas before expanding into far southwestern Missouri by late this morning. This shield of sleet, snow and freezing rain looks to spread northeastwards towards the Springfield metro area by lunchtime and continue into the evening hours. 11:05 a.m....
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Redings Mill Fire#Newton County Sheriff#Newton County Ambulance#Yamaha#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Joplin News
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Grove woman headed to prison for assaulting a murder witness, and Joplin police search for armed robbery suspect

GROVE, Okla. – A judge sentences a Grove, Oklahoma woman who plead guilty to assaulting a witness in a murder case. Marie Morrow plead guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian country. She is sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years supervised probation. Authorities say Morrow assaulted a witness in the 2019 murder of Jerry Tap in an attempt to intimidate them. Two men, a father and son, are charged with Tapp’s murder. You can read more about the case here.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Troopers honored for McDonald County water rescues

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Rep Dirk Deaton states in a release of information he had the privilege of honoring two Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers who are heroes to his district. Sgt Corky Burr and Cpl Kotter Kasischke of Troop D are being recognized for the heroic rescue of four people in two separate incidents from flash flooding...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Firefighters find a woman dead after a Neosho fire, and Jurors convict a Missouri man of victim tampering

NEOSHO, Mo. – One person is dead after a fire in Neosho, Missouri. The Newton County Sheriff says the fire happened around 6:00pm Wednesday night on Heron Road in Neosho. When crews put out the fire, they found the body of a woman in her 60s. Authorities have notified the family, but the sheriff has not released the victim’s name...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

DWI crash, man suffers serious injuries rolling vehicle at Belle Center curve

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a crash at Belle Center and Central City Road. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. METS ambulance transported the male driver to Freeman West hospital suffering serious injuries.  Tpr J.L. Prewitt of the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
818
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy