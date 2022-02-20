FOUND! Paramus Woman Located

A police officer in Westchester was injured after crashing while investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old man hospitalized, authorities announced. Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to North Bond Street at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, where there was a report of a shooting that left one man with injuries.
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. On Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:53 p.m., Barnegat police responded to Barnegat Boulevard North and Cole Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Police found the driver of one of the vehicles, Alice...
Police have asked the public for information as they search for a missing Long Island man. Bryan Garcia was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at his home, located on Broadway Place in Hicksville, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said Garcia was reported missing...
A Maryland motorist who was stopped for driving recklessly through the Willowbrook Mall parking lot in Wayne not only had a stolen license plate on his car and an outstanding warrant for his arrest, authorities said. An officer also found 30 bottles of perfume and several purses that had all...
A man is wanted by police for smashing up a McDonalds’ after he was denied free food, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The man approached the drive-through window on foot and demanded free food from through the electronic menu microphone, at the McDonald’s located at 981 East Main Street in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, on Feb. 2 around 11 p.m., according to the release.
A 58-year-old school bus driver from Dutchess County is facing charges after being involved in an altercation with BOCES students in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Ulster County BOCES - Center for Innovative Learning in the Town of Esopus regarding a complaint involving a bus driver and students.
Two men who were shot in Reading on Sunday, Feb. 20 died at the scene, authorities said. City police responding to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of West Greenwich Street shortly after 7 a.m. found the two male victims with gunshot wounds, Reading police chief Richard Tornielli said.
A Connecticut woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a mobile home. The incident took place in New London County just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, in Groton. According to Captain Gregory McCarthy, of the Groton Police, when officers arrived on the scene...
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Prince George's County. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person responsible for killing Jonathan Jamison, Jr., or Laurel. Jamison was found in the driver's seat...
A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for the alleged stabbing murder of another area man during a dispute. The incident took place in Orange County. around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 in the city of Middletown when police received a call for a dispute with weapons involved. According to...
GOTCHA! Three women and a teenager used motorized handicap shopping carts and "booster" bags to swipe hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Bergen County-area stores, Rochelle Park police said. Security at the ShopRite on West Passaic Street grabbed one of them -- Jada McIntosh, 22, of Paterson -- and...
An investigation is underway after a passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut highway. It happened at about 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, on I-384 eastbound in Hartford County, according to Connecticut State Police. A driver lost control of the vehicle near Exit 2 in Manchester...
A Connecticut school teacher who was arrested for allegedly leaving two children alone has been arrested again on a domestic violence charge. Litchfield County resident, Kerry Caviasca, age 36, of Watertown, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16 by Waterbury Police in New Haven County for an incident that occurred earlier this year.
Authorities turned to the public for help investigating a suspicious brush fire that broke out in Ridgewood over the weekend. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected valuable evidence from the area on Crest Road known as "The View" after village firefighters doused the blaze around 8 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
UPDATE: Two of the troopers were released from the hospital on Tuesday morning, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman. Four troopers were hospitalized following a crash during a police pursuit along Route 30 on Monday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police attempted to stop a vehicle in...
A 57-year-old Paterson woman who was arrested on crack possession charges was found dead in a city police holding cell, state authorities confirmed. The as-yet unidentified woman had been arrested last Thursday, Feb. 17, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said on Monday. "According to the preliminary investigation,...
A longtime police chief in a Somerset County town has been placed on administrative leave after an employee accused him in a lawsuit of repeatedly raping her in a room at the station and assaulting her in other ways over the course of 13 years. Manville Police Chief Thomas J....
Support is surging for a man who lost a neighbor and nearly all of his possessions after a fire ripped through his Pottstown home. Tony Lew's Chestnut Street duplex went up in flames just before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, according to the Sanatoga Fire Company and a GoFundMe launched for his expenses.
One person was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot in the head in Frenchtown Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say. The shooting occurred near 535 Byram Kingwood Rd. around 3 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, the initial report...
A 66-year-old woman died in a weekend fire in West Orange, authorities said. Cynthia Johnson ran back inside her home on Valley Way to try to save her cats as the house burned around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. Johnson...
