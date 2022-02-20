ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND! Paramus Woman Located

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A 19-year-old Paramus woman who'd been reported missing was located.

Paramus police made the announcement just before noon Sunday, Feb. 20, that she'd been found.

They thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

