FOUND! Paramus Woman Located

A man is wanted by police for smashing up a McDonalds’ after he was denied free food, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The man approached the drive-through window on foot and demanded free food from through the electronic menu microphone, at the McDonald’s located at 981 East Main Street in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, on Feb. 2 around 11 p.m., according to the release.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO