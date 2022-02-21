Monday’s Pollen Outlook (2/21/22)

After a quiet start to the workweek, active weather has returned. Clouds are building in this morning ahead of rain. The rain starts as isolated showers late morning and becomes more widespread this afternoon. During the late afternoon and early evening is when the heaviest of rain will fall. General accumulation looks to be about 0.25-0.5″. This active weather is associated with an area of low pressure and its fronts. A warm front moved through earlier this morning and a southerly wind is helping usher in warmer air which will allow temperatures to rise above average into the 50s again. Overnight, lows only drop into the 40s as we continue to see warm air moving in. Rain showers also linger overnight and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front moves through early Wednesday, so our high temperatures will be early in the day. Cold air moves in behind the cold front and temperatures only rise into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.
This article explains the different types of snowflakes you may find during winter. There is no exact number for how many different kinds of snowflakes there are, but for now, focus will be brought to eight types of snowflakes that are the most common. The first kind of snowflake in...
Rain moves in today, flooding and severe weather concerns Tuesday. Another round of heavy rain is possible late Thursday night and early Friday. Two to three inches of rain are expected over the next five days.
Today, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the in the single digits to around 10 above. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
Tonight: Area Showers, Few Storms |Low: 55|S 15-20 Gusts 35 mph. Tuesday: Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe|. We are watching the work week closely for flooding concerns with rounds of rain and storms on the way. Two systems look to impact our forecast with rain Monday night- Tuesday night and again Wednesday night- Friday morning. In total we could see 4-6 inches of rain across the area. Strong storms also look possible Monday evening and during the afternoon Tuesday. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for updates to the forecast.
DETROIT, MI (WWTI) — Water levels are expected to continue to rise on Lake Ontario in the next month. This is based on a weekly report on February 18 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which compared water levels throughout the Great Lakes. According to the USACE, water...
Multiple weather alerts remain in effect this morning. Yesterday, we had heavy rain and above average temperatures which remained into last night. This resulted in snowmelt and runoff. As rivers have risen, the ice on the rivers has broken apart which sets the stage for potential ice jams. A Flood Watch remains in place due to the continuation of runoff and the potential for ice jams. The Flood Watch goes until this afternoon and evening. Currently, there is a flood advisory for portions of Bradford county that goes until 11:30AM. If you see flooded roadways, remember not to drive through the water as you do not know how deep it is.
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Officials are warning of possible avalanches in the Adirondacks following periods of freezes and thaws this week. On February 17, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised backcountry recreationists in the Adirondacks of potential avalanches and high water risks following mild temperatures, high winds and rain.
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’re looking at partly cloudy skies in the morning that’ll give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Morning average high around 47F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low average around 1F with winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
