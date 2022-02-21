ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Stories of Joy: Anna Paschal

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Paschal radiates joy. The 15-year-old has always been outgoing, friendly and active, but in the summer of 2020, Anna lost her energy. It’s more prevalent in kids with Down syndrome, but Anna’s parents were still in disbelief when they found out she had leukemia. Even...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Inside Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth’s RV Renovation: Before, After Pics

Latest DIY project! Joy-Anna Duggar is flexing her renovation skills as she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are fixing up an RV. “HERE is the project we’ve been working on!, ” the Counting On alum, 24, revealed via Instagram in August 2021 of the “before” photos of their fixer-upper vehicle.
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Cancer#Down Syndrome#The Caring Cabin#Cca
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for Travis Barker in the most Kardashian way

There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

You shared moments of Black joy. Now tell us, what stories should The Star tell?

For Black History Month, we asked you all to share moments of Black joy and you came through. The story would not have been possible without you. We want to continue to hear from you. What stories do you think deserve to be highlighted and celebrated: the neighborhood staple that makes your community what it is, the school program teaching kids to dream, the new business filling a need, the neighbor on your block with an incredible story, the history more people need to know, or whatever quirky interest catches your eye.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KATU.com

CCA Day of Joy: Helping Sick Kids Feel Better Through Music

It’s CCA’s Day of Joy! We are raising money for the Children's Cancer Association all day today, and your donation will help unlock a $25,000-dollar match. Elke Downer, JoyRx Music Manager at CCA, joined us to share how the CCA helps sick kids feel better through the uplifting power of music.
ADVOCACY
Detroit News

'Inventing Anna' review: Julia Garner overshadows scammer story

From 2013 to 2017, a German woman in her 20s named Anna Sorokin convinced a broad swath of New York elites that she was an heiress named Anna Delvey with a $60 million trust fund. She brazenly bilked people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and stayed months at high-end hotels without paying while partying like, well, a German heiress.
DETROIT, MI
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Inventing Anna Is A True Story... Except When It's Not

Inventing Anna has a core concept in common with its subject matter: It can be difficult to tell the truth from the fiction. The Netflix series chronicles the rise and fall of New York City socialite Anna Delvey, but with such a puzzling figure, the show had to imagine some of its own details to fill in the blanks. With a story filled with lies, cons, and half-truths, viewers probably find themselves wondering how real Inventing Anna actually is. It’s obviously based on a true story, but the show doesn’t hide the fact that it took some creative liberties.
TV SERIES
KATU.com

"Work Won't Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted & Alone"

We’ve all heard the saying, "if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life." Or its cousin, "do what you love" or "love what you do." When we’re young, fresh into the workforce, it’s exciting to think of waking up every morning and getting to do what you’ve been educated, trained, or otherwise prepared to love. However, that dream soon wears off because, as always, reality reveals itself. It becomes obvious that whether it's working for "exposure" and "experience," or enduring poor treatment in the name of "being part of the family," all employees are pushed to make sacrifices for the privilege of being able to do what we love.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KATU.com

"Big Sky" Actress Dedee Pfeiffer

It's the hit ABC with twists you never see coming! Actress Dedee Pfeiffer joined us to talk about her role on "Big Sky" and her iconic appearances in classic sitcoms and movies!. Watch Dedee on "Big Sky" when it returns February 24 at 10:00pm on KATU and streaming on Hulu....
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy