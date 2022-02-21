ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pothole Patrol: Farmingdale residents say they're tired of dodging potholes

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
News 12's Christopher King was on Pothole Patrol in Farmingdale where residents say they're tired of dodging obstacles.

