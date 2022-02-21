ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW's Jay Lethal added to NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 event

By Bryan Rose
f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW’s Jay Lethal is heading back to NJPW. The company announced tonight that Lethal has been added to their Strong Style Evolved event in Tampa, Florida at the St. Petersburg Coliseum on March 20. Lethal made an appearance for...

www.f4wonline.com

