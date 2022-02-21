Draymond Green Was Furious at Being Compared to Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green really doesn't want you to compare him to Rudy Gobert. Sunday night during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Green was on the mic with the Inside the NBA guys and reacted strongly to being mentioned alongside the Utah Jazz center.

Kenny Smith had compared Green and Gobert as players who are both defensive standouts. Green was not having it.

The clip is below;

That is a pretty strong reaction. I mean, Draymond was legit angry at being compared to Gobert. He was fine with a Dikembe Mutombo comparison but didn't want anything to do with the Gobert mention.