ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKNeD_0eKLjvK400
Australia AGL People walk past the offices of AGL Energy in Sydney, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. AGL Energy has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia's largest electricity generator's transition away from coal-fired power. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company's transition away from coal-fired power.

The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday.

The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”

Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL's board.

“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.

“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.

AGL's share price jumped 10% on Monday, while shares in Atlassian fell 2%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

HSF and KWM Advise on $3.6 Billion Australian Electricity Takeover Bid

Herbert Smith Freehills is advising Australia’s AGL Energy after local billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management made an unsolicited $5.8 billion for the company. Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield are being advised by King & Wood Mallesons, a person familiar with the takeover bid said. KWM declined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Mike Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield bid to takeover AGL rejected

AGL Energy has rejected a takeover bid from tech billionaire and Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian asset giant Brookfield. The Australian energy giant said the proposal, which was received on Saturday, 19 January 2022, "materially undervalues" the company and would not be in the "best interests" of shareholders. Under...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Agl Energy#Electricity#Ap#Canadian#Atlassian#Federal Energy#Clean Energy Regulator#The Associated Press
Axios

Zendesk rejects takeover offer

Zendesk said it rejected an unsolicited $16 billion takeover offer from a private equity consortium, which the WSJ reports included Hellman & Friedman, Permira and Advent International. Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Zendesk's continuing efforts to buy SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV) over the objection of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
KRMG

Germany says Russia will lose energy customers over Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor said Thursday that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “completely illogical” and will backfire, causing western nations to stop buying Russian coal, oil and gas — an important source of income for the resource-rich country. Robert Habeck,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices

U.S. gasoline prices could continue to increase due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That’s according to AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation. “If the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Shortages, price increases, delays and company collapses: why NZ needs a more resilient construction industry

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on all businesses, but New Zealand’s construction sector appears particularly hard hit and is struggling to cope. Firms have failed, prices have gone up, and labour and materials are in short supply. In the past few weeks alone, one construction company has gone under and building projects have ground to a halt due to shortages of Gib board. These kinds of problems should not surprise anyone. Material and labour shortages, companies failing, red tape and poor quality outcomes for companies and consumers are not new for the sector. The big question is why...
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Economic Impact Of Russian Aggression In Ukraine Felt In SoCal Gas Prices, Groceries

BURBANK (CBSLA) – The war in the Ukraine is already having an economic impact on the United States and in Southern California. (CBSLA) The national average for a gallon of gas went up Thursday. It’s now about $.20 more than it was a month ago, according to Triple A. In Los Angeles County, the price is more than $1.50 higher compared to the rest of the country. Wolfgang Oliva’s truck is his source of income for his service station maintenance business. “It takes me about $120-$130 daily,” he said, talking about how much it takes to fuel his truck. The high gas prices in Burbank, more...
BURBANK, CA
KRMG

Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

U.S. shoppers are giving plant-based burgers a pass. Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said Thursday that its sales dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak U.S. retail demand. It was the third quarter in a row that the company's U.S. retail sales saw double-digit declines. El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
RETAIL
KRMG

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there's too little data on the shots in people 65 and older. The decision was based on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Just how hard could US sanctions hit Russia?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Russia's military attacking across Ukraine, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday at least some of the toughest sanctions and financial penalties that the United States, the world's biggest economy, can muster in response. Biden, for weeks, has promised "swift and...
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Markets around the world shudder following Ukraine attack

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks sank worldwide Thursday after Russia’s attack of Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and threatened to push the inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% to continue its dismal start of the year,...
WORLD
AFP

SWIFT, the global finance arm that the West can twist

An exclusion from SWIFT, a very discreet but important cog in the machinery of international finance, is one of the most disruptive of the possible sanctions that the West could deploy against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. But its preeminent role in finance has also meant that the firm has had to cooperate with authorities to prevent the financing of terrorism.
ECONOMY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy