WWE

Brody King On the Origin Of His Ring Name, Initially Teaming With Malaki Black in PWG

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrody King recently discussed the origin of his ring name, how his tag team with Malakai Black came about and more. King was a guest on Talk is Jericho, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On his name being a Bruiser Brody & Brodie Lee...

Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
Person
Luke Harper
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
#Ring Name#Combat#Chaos#Pwg#Ring Of Honor#The House Of Black#The Ministry Of Darkness
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Sets New Milestone After WWE RAW

Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era. Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Intentionally Injuring An Opponent

During a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page looked back on some highlights of their careers. For Roberts, someone who battled addiction and other vices throughout his time in the ring, the stories sometimes have dark themes to them. On...
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.
WWE
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson's XFL Announces Partnership With NFL

The XFL and NFL are teaming up to research ways to make the game of football safer for its players. Dwayne Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy back in August 2020 from WWE CEO/Chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia set a 2022 return date for the league, but unfortunately had to cancel the season due to negotiations with the CFL. The XFL's new partnership with the NFL will look to increase opportunities for player development on and off the field with a focus on health and safety, international football development, officiating, and the testing of game rules for player protection.
NFL
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
ComicBook

Every Cody Rhodes Reference From Last Night's WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes is a free agent and is, by every indication, heading back to the WWE. And while "The American Nightmare" didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw, that didn't stop a few WWE stars (and even WWE's official Twitter account) from teasing his arrival. It started with The Miz teasing his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner on Miz TV. His teases during Elimination Chamber already had fans guessing that it could be Rhodes and he took that further by claiming he was "dashing" (Rhodes' old nickname). His partner wound up being Logan Paul.
WWE
Popculture

Liv Morgan Reveals Closer Look at Her Britney Spears Ring Gear From WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Liv Morgan was channeling her inner Britney Spears in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Superstar competed at Elimination Chamber on Saturday while wearing ring attire that looked similar to what Spears wore in the music video for the song "Oops!... I Did It Again." On Instagram, Morgan posted a few photos of her in the ring gear while captioning the Spears song that was released in 2000.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s net worth in 2022

Many journalists have dubbed Chris Jericho as one of the greatest professional wrestlers for all time. This was never in doubt; one only needs to look at his long list of championships and records. With that said, let’s dig into Chris Jericho’s net worth in 2022. Chris Jericho’s...
WWE

