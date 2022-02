FedEx has been accused of asking a Black delivery driver to “complete his route” despite being attacked by two white men while at work last month. The 24-year-old driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, told reporters he was confronted by two white men who shot at him on 24 January for being “suspicious”. He was delivering packages in Brookhaven, a town about 55 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi. He said his FedEx bosses told him to return to the company’s facility with his bullet-riddled van and that they would file a police report the next morning. Mr Gibson told the Mississippi Free...

