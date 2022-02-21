ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Sundays | Piccadilly Institute Student Tickets

By Yoga Naga Bhavadeep Krishna Pydi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) hashtag sundays @ PI london's...

Related
Keene Sentinel

Clark Institute First Free Sundays

Where can you create a piece of art, enjoy nature and get up close to masterpieces—for free? At the Clark Art Institute this spring. The museum, which features its First Sunday Free Program from October through May, offers an array of art educational activities for all. The February program,...
BBC

Manchester Piccadilly Gardens redesign plan unveiled

An art installation featuring thread-like lines in a nod to Manchester's historic cotton industry is part of plans to transform Piccadilly Gardens. The redesign would split the area into two sections, according to a planning application submitted. Work to revamp the site began in 2020 when a concrete wall, known...
CBS New York

$20 Tickets For ‘The Music Man’ To Be Made Available For NYC Students, Teachers & Families

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new initiative to make Broadway more accessible and bring a love of the arts to young New Yorkers. The producers of “The Music Man” announced Wednesday the show is making 10,000 tickets available at just $20 each for New York City students and their families and teachers. The effort was the work of the show’s Black Theatre Coalition fellow and partnerships with the city Department of Education and a dozen local youth nonprofits. “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, officially opens Thursday night.
Athens Banner-Herald

Full list of 2022 Oscar-nominated live action and animated short films to screen at Ciné

Though several trophies for this year’s Academy Awards weren’t deemed “kinetic” enough to be presented during the televised Oscar ceremony, Athens Ciné plans to give several of them their well-deserved due this weekend. Film lovers can catch all the nominees in the Animation and Live Action short film categories on the big screen on Fri. Feb. 25. ...
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
