WHOKILLEDXIX Share New Track DATAMOSHBLOODDROP

KayCyy has become a rapidly rising star in a few years. A standout example of the current sound and the level it's been pushed to, KayCyy found a way to mix some of the genre's most beloved and progressive sounds in recent memory, creating a mind gripping listening experience. As some will tell you, he has characteristics of the Carti sound, but displays a bit more vocal range and ability, akin to what Rae Sremmurd provides. This is not at all to say he doesn't offer his own talents as well, as the lyrical prowess is often on full display as well.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO