WHOKILLEDXIX Share New Track DATAMOSHBLOODDROP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Warner) WHOKILLEDXIX (Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda) have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "DATAMOSHBLOODDROP," which was just released via Masked Records / Warner Records. They sent over the following details: Drenched in dissonance, the track's...

NME

Sundara Karma announce new ‘Oblivion!’ EP and share title track

Sundara Karma have announced their new EP ‘Oblivion!’ and shared its title track – you can hear the new song below. The forthcoming record follows on from the band’s November 2020 EP ‘Kill Me’. Their last studio album, ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’, was released in March 2019.
MUSIC
Complex

Yeat Shares Video for New Track “Still Countin”

After receiving a Drake co-sign and posting impressive SoundCloud numbers, Los Angeles-based rapper Yeat is looking to reach new heights in 2022. The up-and-comer returned Friday with “Still Countin.” The song, which was accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video, marks Yeat’s first record under a major label, and arrives about five months since he delivered his Up 2 Më indie project.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

KayCyy Taps Gesaffelstein For Futuristic New Track "OKAY!"

KayCyy has become a rapidly rising star in a few years. A standout example of the current sound and the level it's been pushed to, KayCyy found a way to mix some of the genre's most beloved and progressive sounds in recent memory, creating a mind gripping listening experience. As some will tell you, he has characteristics of the Carti sound, but displays a bit more vocal range and ability, akin to what Rae Sremmurd provides. This is not at all to say he doesn't offer his own talents as well, as the lyrical prowess is often on full display as well.
MUSIC
NME

Jack White shares the title track from forthcoming album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’

Jack White has shared the title track from his forthcoming album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, one of two records he’ll release this year, alongside ‘Entering Heaven Alive’. Following on from the similarly blistering ‘Taking Me Back’, White’s latest track is a freewheeling, fuzzed-out rocker that clocks in at just over two minutes, with the former White Stripes frontman howling over heavily distorted guitars.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Julian Frampton Produces New Track For Fiancee

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Julian Frampton, son of the legendary rocker Peter Frampton, has taken a break from his own Julian Frampton Band to produce a new track for his fiancee, who records under the name Annie Of The Canyon. The song is called “You Don't Know You Like I Do” and officially...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES

