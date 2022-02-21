ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

South Of Eden Share 'Lone Riders' Video

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio rockers South Of Eden have shared a music video for their new single "Lone Riders". The track is the follow-up to the band's cover of the Van Halen classic "Drop Dead Legs". Vocalist Ehab Omran...

www.antimusic.com

Complex

Future Shares Video for New Song “Worst Day”

With Valentine’s Day being right around the corner, Future is setting his own vibe by releasing his latest single, “Worst Day.”. The cover art for the track looks like the complete foil to the romantic holiday. Along with the single, Future also linked up with polarizing relationship advisor Kevin Samuels to drop music video for the song. It features a therapy theme where the rapper sought out Samuels to give him advice about his addiction to spoiling women he dates.
MUSIC
Complex

Yeat Shares Video for New Track “Still Countin”

After receiving a Drake co-sign and posting impressive SoundCloud numbers, Los Angeles-based rapper Yeat is looking to reach new heights in 2022. The up-and-comer returned Friday with “Still Countin.” The song, which was accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video, marks Yeat’s first record under a major label, and arrives about five months since he delivered his Up 2 Më indie project.
CELEBRITIES
Westword

Isadora Eden Revisits the ’90s

Isadora Eden began her songwriting journey within the folk genre but released an EP of dream-pop tunes last year. The Denver-based songwriter continues to evolve her sound in that vein with her latest project, which she has been working on for the past year. She covers songs by Annie Lennox, Bright Eyes, Beck, Pavement, Bush and Counting Crows, and will release one single a month, beginning with Bush’s somber “Glycerine” on Friday, February 25.
DENVER, CO
Pitchfork

Turnstile Share New Video for “Underwater Boi”: Watch

Turnstile have shared a new music video for their Glow On song “Underwater Boi.” The animated clip was directed and edited by the band’s own drummer Daniel Fang and was captured in Second Life, the MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that introduced a realistic virtual world back in 2003. Check the video out below.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones Grab Lunch in Miami

It appears Kanye West has a new sidekick, he's been spotted again with Chaney Jones ... the woman whose style has seemingly mimicked Kim Kardashian time and time again. We got pics of the new duo out in Miami Thursday, grabbing a bite to eat for lunch. Chaney dressed head-to-toe in a black body suit, sunglasses, black purse and what appears to be a black pair of Yeezys ... a look Kim has worn on multiple instances.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown Gushes Over 'New Chapter' Of Son Logan's Life With Fiancé Michelle As Reality Star's Romance With Kody Crumbles

Janelle Brown couldn't help but gush over her son Logan's life while her own appears to be falling apart amid her strained relationship with husband Kody Brown. Though Logan has been keeping a low profile ever since he last appeared on Sister Wives over a decade ago, Janelle offered fans a glimpse of how he's doing all these years later. Taking to her Instagram page Monday, February 21, the reality star shared a photo of Logan and fiancée Michelle Petty — whom he began dating in 2015, per Screenrant — smiling in front of their new home that is under construction.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES

