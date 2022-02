Brett Young reflects on lost love in a soulful new music video to one of his latest songs, “You Didn’t.” The heartbreaking track recalls a past relationship, as Young acknowledges that he wasn’t the right person for the woman he loved, and wishes her well: “There's nothing I could say/ To make you wanna stay/ Your heart made up it's mind/ I don't want you to lie one more minute/ You ain't done nothing wrong/ I’m not where you belong/ Don't let one teardrop fall/ Girl, you think it's your fault/ But it isn’t/ I fell in love and you didn’t.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO