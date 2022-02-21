ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliban Premiere 'Dystopia' Video

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaliban have premiered the music video for their brand new single "Dystopia", which features a guest appearance from Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay. The song is the title track to...

www.antimusic.com

Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown Gushes Over 'New Chapter' Of Son Logan's Life With Fiancé Michelle As Reality Star's Romance With Kody Crumbles

Janelle Brown couldn't help but gush over her son Logan's life while her own appears to be falling apart amid her strained relationship with husband Kody Brown. Though Logan has been keeping a low profile ever since he last appeared on Sister Wives over a decade ago, Janelle offered fans a glimpse of how he's doing all these years later. Taking to her Instagram page Monday, February 21, the reality star shared a photo of Logan and fiancée Michelle Petty — whom he began dating in 2015, per Screenrant — smiling in front of their new home that is under construction.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been spending quite some time together, keeping their socials active by posting each other as much as they can. Now, they've brought the relationship out to the real world, walking the red carpet together at a recent movie premiere. The reality star recently took...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Todrick Hall ‘cancels all interviews’ after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for Travis Barker in the most Kardashian way

There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES

