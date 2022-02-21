ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Revisit 2002 Golden Jubilee Concert On The Greatest

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Queen revisit the 2002 concert at Buckingham Palace in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee on the latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. In 1975, Brian May's arrangement of the British National Anthem, "God Save The Queen", appeared as the closing track...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Who is Queen Margrethe of Denmark? Meet the other queen celebrating her jubilee in 2022

Excitement is building in the UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee later this year. Yet it is not only Her Majesty who is celebrating a major milestone in 2022: it is also a jubilee year for Queen Margrethe of Denmark, with the occasion set to be marked by the Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the country later this spring. The 81-year-old Danish queen is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee for 50 years on the throne - but what else do we know about her?
EUROPE
countryliving.com

Queen Jubilee timeline: 33 photos of the Queen's extraordinary life

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022. While the actual date of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is Sunday 6th February 2022 (you can read more about that here), Brits will be given an extra bank holiday in June to join in with the celebrations.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Musical director of Queen's Jubilee celebrations to bring expertise to Shropshire

He was the musical director for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and now Shropshire man Mike McDermott looks to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer. Mr McDermott, from Wem, has enjoyed a long career as a composer, arranger and songwriter, with 34 years of service...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ray Davies
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Elton John
BBC

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Ticket ballot opens for palace concert

A ballot for tickets to a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace, to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, opened to the public on Thursday morning. Ten thousand free tickets are now available for the Platinum Party at the Palace on 4 June. The ballot, announced on Wednesday, will close at 23:59...
WORLD
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Jubilee
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Shropshire Star

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party ballot details revealed

Some 10,000 tickets for the Platinum Party at the Palace will be available to members of the public. Some 5,000 members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to a Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the BBC has announced. The Queen celebrated the...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Giving Up Throne Until She Dies? Monarch Falls Victim Of Another Death Hoax

Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Giant slide coming to Tower of London in celebration of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Tower of London will be surrounded by a “Superbloom” display of flowers featuring a giant slide in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.The Queen, who is currently recovering from a mild case of coronavirus, marked 70 years on the throne this February – the first monarch in British history to reach the milestone.She will commemorate the occasion with a long weekend of festivities in June. The four-day spectacle is set to include a Platinum Jubilee Pageant through London, a party at Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.Separately, Buckingham Palace has released a limited-edition...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy