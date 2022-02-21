ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slash's 4 Album Scores A Top 5 Chart Debut

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have debuted their new album, "4", in the UK Top 5. According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the UK Top 100 album...

www.antimusic.com

Gephardt Daily

‘Encanto’ tops U.S. album chart again

Feb. 12 (UPI) — The soundtrack to the movie musical “Encanto” is once again the No. 1 album in the United States. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM,” followed by Gunna’s “DS4EVER” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Colors” at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
100.7 KOOL FM

Slash Solo Albums Ranked

Between cheating death, dealing with cantankerous lead singers and writing some of the most beloved guitar riffs in rock history, Slash knows how to keep busy. He shifted the hard-rock guitar paradigm on Guns N' Roses' epochal 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, flying in the face of pointy-headstock super-shredders with his sinewy riffs and bluesy solos indebted to the likes of Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Joe Perry. Slash's playing became more progressive to match Axl Rose's grandiose vision on the twin Use Your Illusion albums, which proved to be the last GNR albums of original material to feature the top-hatted guitarist before he quit the band in 1996.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Bastille score third Number One album, while Black Country, New Road land in Top Five

Bastille have scored their third UK Number One album with their new LP ‘Give Me The Future’. The London band’s new record, which arrived last week (February 4), debuted in the top spot with 85 per cent of its total coming from physical sales, plus the biggest digital download figures of the week. It also topped the Official Record Store Chart.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Mitski Debuts in Top 10

The Weeknd spends a 26th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 19), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his latest studio LP, Dawn FM, and his hits set The Highlights. Dawn FM ranks at No....
MUSIC
Complex

Eminem and Dr. Dre Albums Chart in Top 10 of Billboard 200 Following Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Shady’s back, and so is Dre. Eminem and Dr. Dre have returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week following their massive Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this month. While Disney’s Encanto soundtrack still sits at No. 1, Eminem’s 2005 compilation album Curtain Call: The Hits has reentered the top of the albums chart at No. 8, marking a jump from No. 126.
NFL
Billboard

Two Bad Bunny Catalog Songs Debut on Billboard’s Global Charts

Bad Bunny has become a global superstar, having ruled Billboard‘s Top Latin Artists year-end chart for three years running and conquered sold-out stadiums and streaming services alike. As such, two unpromoted catalog songs of his — from 2019-20 — hit this week’s global charts. On the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Breaks Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums Chart With ‘YHLQMDLG’

Bad Bunny takes his YHLQMDLG album to a milestone unseen in over 27 years on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. It spends a record 59th week at No. 1 on the all-Latin genre-album chart ranking (dated Feb. 19), surpassing Gloria Estefan’s long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the nearly 29-year history of the chart. Previously, Estefan’s Mi Tierra had the most weeks at No. 1, with 58 weeks atop the list in 1993-94.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
95 Rock KKNN

Eddie Vedder Tops Billboard’s Album Sales Chart With ‘Earthling’

There's reason to celebrate for Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman's new solo album, Earthling, has debuted atop the Billboard Album Sales chart. In fact, Vedder lays claim to the top spot on the Current Albums Sales chart, the Album Sales chart and the Rock Albums chart. Elsewhere, it has also topped the Alternative Album Sales chart (per MRC data), is No. 1 on the Canadian Top Current Albums Chart, Top Canadian Albums Sales, Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums and the LP Vinyl Albums charts.
MUSIC
Complex

Adria Kain’s Debut Album ‘When Flowers Bloom’ Is Here

Adria Kain has just dropped her long-awaited first album, When Flowers Bloom. Along with the album, she also shared an emotional COLORS session of album track “Only With Time” earlier this week. After releasing a multitude of singles and EPs over the last seven years, the Toronto-based singer...
MUSIC
shefinds

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With An Update On His Health Status—What Does This Mean For His Tour??

Justin Bieber is the latest famous face to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of his positive diagnosis – which he reportedly received on Saturday, February 19th – the 27-year-old “Yummy” singer was unable to perform his “Justice World Tour” show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 20th. However, the rescheduled date has already been confirmed, and it is currently scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday, June 28th if all goes to plan!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

Sony’s long-in-the-works video game adaptation “Uncharted” collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland’s star power. The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland’s bankability outside of his blockbuster success as...
MOVIES

