ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #1 (2/20/22)

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 3 days ago

With all 32 teams officially in offseason mode and the NFL scouting combine just around the corner, I'm back in action answering your Seahawks and NFL-related questions in our annual offseason Q&A series.

Among a variety of topics discussed, I investigate the differences between a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme, how safety Jamal Adams should benefit from the arrival of Clint Hurtt and Sean Desai, what the future may hold for Damien Lewis position-wise, and more!

Thanks for all of your questions and keep 'em coming each week! Check out all of my responses in the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Lewis
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Seahawks Offseason Q A
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Twitter is blasting Booger McFarland for his take on Trey Lance

NFL Twitter roasted ESPN’s Booger McFarland for his take on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. The San Francisco 49ers showed the world that they were ready to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after they traded up to receive the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. After the team fell one win short of reaching Super Bowl 56, it sounds as though the team is ready to move on from Garoppolo this offseason, paving the way for Lance to start in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Appears To Deny Shailene Woodley Rumors

It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Examining Free Agent Wide Receiver Options For Seahawks

What constitutes "best fit" for the Seahawks at receiver? Given that they have Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at their disposal, there is no need to break the bank for the true No. 1 receivers in this free agency class, namely Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and Chris Godwin. Their cap space can be spent more wisely elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Clint Hurtt Suggests 3-4 Outside Linebacker Is Seahawks' Biggest Need

The press appearances of new Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt have only made Seattle’s biggest area for improvement more obvious: the defense must rush the passer better. This requirement was already clear following the dismal pressure percentage numbers of 2021 and head coach Pete Carroll’s season review. Hurtt outlined...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Will Dissly

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise. When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
The Spun

Former MLB Player, Longtime Broadcaster Dead At 67

The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
MLB
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
547
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy