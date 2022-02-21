Pink Floyd Stream 'Pulse' Concert Film Reissue

This was one of the finest rock concerts I have heard. Ever since their days as house band at UFO – the first “underground” club – the Pink Floyd have been in the experimental vanguard, but have never before progressed quite this far. Their dabbling in electronic games (which marred the first part of their latest, disappointingly pedestrian album) has been transformed into the most complicated, yet, integrated use of electronics and sound systems that any band has devised. The new work on which this is all used, The Dark Side of the Moon, will stand beside Sergeant Pepper and Tommy as one of the rock classics.

