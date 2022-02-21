ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Floyd Stream 'Pulse' Concert Film Reissue

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of their 1995 concert film, "Pulse", in sync with its reissue on February 18. Headed by director David Mallet, the project captures the group on the European leg of the 1994 "Division Bell" tour and, among other highlights, it...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

Pink Floyd tribute band to perform here Friday

HIGH POINT — The Machine, recognized as one of America’s premier Pink Floyd tribute bands for more than 30 years, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. One of the earliest Pink Floyd tribute bands, the New York-based band performs...
HIGH POINT, NC
Collider

IMAX Expands Streaming of Kanye West's 'Donda' Concert to Sixty Locations

IMAX has announced that due to popular demand, they will be expanding tonight's theatrical release of Kanye West's concert in Miami. West's concert, which takes place tonight at 9:00 pm ET at loanDepot Park Stadium, will feature a set largely consisting of his album Donda 2, which was supposed to drop today. The concert will be live-streamed across sixty IMAX theaters nationwide as a one-night-only event, and is the first time Donda 2 will be performed live. This announcement followed the initial ticket sales launch for the event on the IMAX website.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Olivia Rodrigo to Take ‘Sour’ Songs on Road Trip in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Concert Film

Olivia Rodrigo will take her Sour songs on the road, literally, in an upcoming concert film debuting on Disney+ this March. Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will feature Rodrigo taking a road trip from Salt Lake City (where she began writing her acclaimed debut LP) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo and her live band will stop at sites like the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti, and the Red Rock Canyon State Park to perform 11 Sour songs.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Film#Movies#Reissue#European#Stormstudios#Aa#Pulse Tour
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Music
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘CODA': Where Is the Oscar-Nominated Film Streaming?

“CODA,” writer-director Sian Heder’s big-hearted and barrier-breaking film, stands out for more than a few reasons. It premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival to immediate acclaim, scooping up four awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, before selling to Apple for a record $25 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: How to Stream ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ and More Nominated Films

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. The 2022 Oscar nominations have arrived and there’s plenty of time to catch up on all of the nominees before the awards ceremony. A host has yet to be announced for the 94th annual Academy Awards, which will air Sunday, March 27 live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars:...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Pink Floyd at the Rainbow: ‘many of the audience left in tears’ – archive, 1972

This was one of the finest rock concerts I have heard. Ever since their days as house band at UFO – the first “underground” club – the Pink Floyd have been in the experimental vanguard, but have never before progressed quite this far. Their dabbling in electronic games (which marred the first part of their latest, disappointingly pedestrian album) has been transformed into the most complicated, yet, integrated use of electronics and sound systems that any band has devised. The new work on which this is all used, The Dark Side of the Moon, will stand beside Sergeant Pepper and Tommy as one of the rock classics.
MUSIC
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Film Music Recreated For University of Michigan, Philadelphia Orchestra Concert

The unique music of John Williams’ orchestrations from the 1971 film “Fiddler on the Roof” is finally coming to the theater stage for a first-ever live performance. The special “Fiddler on the Roof” concert performance will come to life on the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium stage on Feb. 19 and 20 thanks to a collaborative partnership with the University Musical Society, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Todrick Hall ‘cancels all interviews’ after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Daft Punk Reissuing Homework on Vinyl, Livestreamed Rare 1997 Concert

Today, on the first anniversary of their breakup, Daft Punk are airing a one-off stream of a rare 1997 concert, recorded before they began wearing helmets. It’s happening right now on Twitch. This is not a drill! Go watch it now or forever hold your peace. Find the stream here. Update: Sorry, you missed your shot, the stream is over.
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy