ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robin Trower Shares 'No More World To Conquer' Title Song

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Trower is streaming his new single "No More World To Conquer". The song is also the title track to his forthcoming studio album, which will be hitting stores on April 29th. Trower...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Saweetie and H.E.R. Share New Song “Closer”: Listen

Saweetie has shared a new single that’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. “Closer,” out today via Icy and Warner Records, features H.E.R. A new music video for the track is forthcoming. Listen to the single below. Saweetie closed out 2021 with...
MUSIC
Complex

Future Shares Video for New Song “Worst Day”

With Valentine’s Day being right around the corner, Future is setting his own vibe by releasing his latest single, “Worst Day.”. The cover art for the track looks like the complete foil to the romantic holiday. Along with the single, Future also linked up with polarizing relationship advisor Kevin Samuels to drop music video for the song. It features a therapy theme where the rapper sought out Samuels to give him advice about his addiction to spoiling women he dates.
MUSIC
Complex

Vince Staples and Mustard Share New Song “Magic”

Fresh off teasing the track in a Beats by Dre commercial last week, Vince Staples and Mustard have shared their new collaboration “Magic.”. The song is the first single off Staples’ upcoming album Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Due out in April, the LP will serve as the official follow-up to the Long Beach rapper’s self-titled 2021 album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Trower
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
WNEM

School officials share snow day song

A dynamic duo is back in action. Thursday Swartz Creek Principal, Jim Kitchen, and Superintendent, Ben Mainka, channeled their inner Adele to share the news about a snow day with their students. The musical message, "Due to Snow" was a parody of Adele's "Hello". This isn't the first time the...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
hiphop-n-more.com

Russ Shares Another New Song ‘Real’: Listen

Russ drops his songs regularly and his fans rush to their favorite streaming service to listen. That’s the reason the Atlanta based rapper, producer and singer remains consistent with quality and doesn’t mind releasing music in short gaps. After ‘Handsomer‘ earlier this month, Russ is back with another new song ‘Real’ which he initially previewed on his social media earlier this week.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown Gushes Over 'New Chapter' Of Son Logan's Life With Fiancé Michelle As Reality Star's Romance With Kody Crumbles

Janelle Brown couldn't help but gush over her son Logan's life while her own appears to be falling apart amid her strained relationship with husband Kody Brown. Though Logan has been keeping a low profile ever since he last appeared on Sister Wives over a decade ago, Janelle offered fans a glimpse of how he's doing all these years later. Taking to her Instagram page Monday, February 21, the reality star shared a photo of Logan and fiancée Michelle Petty — whom he began dating in 2015, per Screenrant — smiling in front of their new home that is under construction.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
NME

Olivia Rodrigo has a title and new songs written for her second album

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she has a name for her second album and has reunited with her ‘Sour’ co-writer/producer to create new songs. The singer-songwriter said in a new interview that “[I] really enjoy the music we’ve been making”, and that despite the success of her 2021 debut album she still writes much of her music in her bedroom.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy