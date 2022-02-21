ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joe Bonamassa Helps Edgar Winter Tribute Brother Johnny With 'Mean Town Blues'

antiMUSIC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Winter has shared "Mean Town Blues", which features a guest appearance from Joe Bonamassa and is the second single from the forhtocming "Brother Johnny" album,. The all-star album was organized by Edgar to pay tribute to his brother Johhny Winter and is set to be released on April 15th. Edgar...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Screaming Trees drummer leads tributes to bandmate and ‘big brother’ Mark Lanegan

Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel has led tributes to his former bandmate and “big brother” Mark Lanegan following his death aged 57.Members of the rock community including Iggy Pop, Peter Hook and John Cale were among those to remember Lanegan and his “wild life that some of us could only dream of”.A post on the musician’s official Twitter account said he died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, on Tuesday morning.May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/XwgO10bRkL— mark pickerel (@mtpickerel) February 22, 2022Lanegan was a member of rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Johnny Winter
Person
Gregg Bissonette
Person
Edgar Winter

Comments / 0

Community Policy