Judas Priest Stream 'Living After Midnight' From Bloodstock

In 1978, heavy music was at a critical junction. The bands who lit the hard rock torch in the late ‘60s and kept it burning over the next few years were fading or gone. Deep Purple had broken up. Black Sabbath had just one album left with Ozzy Osbourne; their best days were further and further in their rear view mirror. Even the mighty Led Zeppelin had just one LP left in the tank, and In Through The Out Door hardly compared to what had come before. Meanwhile, disco’s feckless beats and finger-pointing dance moves threatened to overtake rock, and punk rock's "year zero" mentality threatened to make older rock bands -- particularly bands with virtuoso players and singers -- obsolete.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO