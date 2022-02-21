ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judas Priest Stream 'Living After Midnight' From Bloodstock

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Living After Midnight", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer. The lead single from "British Steel" is the third song shared from the event recently, following...

