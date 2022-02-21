ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Maiden Special 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary Release

Cover picture for the articleIron Maiden will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark "Number Of The Beast" album will special commemorative cassette release. The cassette will include the 2015...

Iron Maiden’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Some bands thought recording B-sides for singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s was just extra work to grumble about. But Iron Maiden always seemed to relish the opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes or find a home for material that didn't fit on an album. They celebrated...
Behold the Iron Maiden ‘Powerslave’ Funko Pop! Album Figure

Powerslave, Iron Maiden's classic fifth album from 1984, is getting the Funko Pop! treatment. The effort's iconic cover art will become the Pop Album Powerslave vinyl figurine collectible, soon available to any and all metalheads who wish to display a memento of the powerful music. Online outlets such as GameStop and Books-A-Million already have the rocking toy up for pre-order for $14.99.
Disturbed’s Mascot ‘The Guy’ Invades Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Mobile Game

Iron Maiden have welcomed another in-game collaboration, bringing Disturbed's mascot The Guy into battle in the Legacy of the Beast mobile game. The limited-time appearance of The Guy follows in the footsteps of other rock and metal artists who have been featured as an in-game collaboration. First came Amon Amarth with a playable viking berserker character, followed by The Shadow Sorceress, which represented Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia and, last fall, Papa Meritus IV of Ghost entered the arena.
KISS + Iron Maiden Bodyguard ‘Big’ John Harte Dead at 70

Rock star bodyguard and ex-KISS security director "Big" John Harte died last week at age 70, according to Classic Rock. He was also a bodyguard for Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Prince and others. Harte's Feb. 11 death from cancer was confirmed by his agent, Michael Brandvol. On Sunday (Feb. 13),...
Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di’Anno: Sepsis ‘Almost Killed Me’

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno revealed that he nearly died several years ago due to a battle with sepsis. "I caught sepsis in 2015, and it almost killed me," he explained during an appearance on the Još Jedan podcast (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "And I spent eight months in a hospital in England. You've got a crucial 45 minutes to get as many antibiotics in you before you die, and they managed to do that, which was great.”
Funko’s new Iron Maiden range might be their best yet

You can now pre-order six new Funko Pop! Vinyl figures showing Maiden mascot Eddie in some of his most famous incarnations: Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son… more!. Back in late December 2019, Funko teamed up with Iron Maiden to release four Pop! Rocks figures of the band’s mascot Eddie which were inspired by Maiden’s first four albums.
