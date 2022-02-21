ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty learn ‘Stop the Bleed’ first aid tools

By Anna Henning / Montana Kaimin
montanakaimin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Montana hosted an educational course Feb. 18 to teach staff and faculty about traumatic injury first aid, where they learned about trauma kits on campus. The event, called Stop the Bleed, is meant to prepare people for trauma responses such as car crashes, home injuries, shootings and bombings....

www.montanakaimin.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Washington College#The University Of Montana
