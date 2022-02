The Edmonton Oilers have a few needs ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline but it’s not clear if they’ll actually be addressing any of them based on GM Ken Holland’s comments that he’s not keen on the idea of trading a top prospect or first-round pick to acquire what he needs. Most insiders realize the Oilers might need a better goaltender, another defenseman, and potentially some depth at forward with the loss of Jesse Puljujarvi for a month, but it’s the forward depth that Holland might be prioritizing, a move some might see as a bit of a head scratcher.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO