Compton, CA

Hallelujah @ Toronto Black Film Festival

By Carey
orcasound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short film directed by Victor K. Gabriel (directed short film Black Boys Can’t Cry) is part of the 10th annual Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF). Hallelujah made its world premiere at Sundance this year and in 14 tight minutes is an attempt to bring to the...

