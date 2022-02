SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Thursday night, Feb. 17, a court dismissed Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal of a restraining order that voided his in-school mask mandate aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. The ruling came about two weeks after Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow invalidated the mask mandate and a week after Pritzker himself lifted the requirement that face coverings be worn in most indoor spaces — but not for schools. The loosened COVID-19 restrictions for state businesses, restaurants and other public places are scheduled to go into effect Feb. 28.

