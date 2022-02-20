ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing 9-Year-Old Latif Lancelin

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critical missing 9-year-old boy.

Latif Lancelin was last seen on Feb. 20 at about 11:30 am in the 18000 block of Kelly Boulevard in Dallas. Lancelin left the area on foot and may need help.

Lancelin is a 5″3′ Black male who weighs 90 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7vjr_0eKLdhiC00
Critical missing Latif Lancelin. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

CLEAR Alert Cancelled For Missing Dallas Woman Kyaira Nicole Williams

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have cancelled a CLEAR Alert that was issued for Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, of Dallas, on Tuesday, Feb 22. In confirming the cancellation of the CLEAR Alert, Dallas Police said Wednesday night, “The Dallas Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide which involves a woman. At this time, positive identification has not been made therefore we cannot confirm that the deceased female is that of Ms. Williams. We will provide information as it becomes available.” Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21. Kyaira Nicole Williams (credit: Dallas Police Department) A CLEAR Alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert, is like an Amber Alert for adults and is used when law enforcement believes the missing person may be in immediate danger. Police have not named a suspect in connection with Williams’ disappearance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25, Last Seen On Walnut Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Kyaira Nicole Williams, 25. Kyaira Nicole Williams (credit: Dallas Police Department) Williams was last seen in the 9700 block of Walnut Street on Feb. 21. She’s 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with light brown tips and brown eyes. Police said she may be in need of assistance. Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call police at (214) 671.4268.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Law Enforcement Officer, Suspect Shot At Houston Mall

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A law enforcement officer has been hospitalized following a shooting at the PlazAmericas Mall, Houston Police said Wednesday, Feb. 23. Police said the law enforcement officer who was injured is not a Houston police officer. The suspect involved was also shot and taken to the hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
DFW Community News

Texas Deputy Killed In Shooting At Houston Mall

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The law enforcement officer who was injured in a shooting at a mall in Houston has died, according to authorities. While the name of the deputy has not been released, Constable Roy Rogers confirmed the deputy worked with the San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.
HOUSTON, TX
DFW Community News

$100M Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of 3 Dallas Firefighters Severely Injured In Highland Hills Gas Explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for three Dallas firefighters seriously injured after a natural gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff on September 29, 2021 have filed a $100,000,000 lawsuit. The three injured firefighters, Captain Christopher Gadomski, Engineer Ronald Hall, and Officer Pauline Perez, sustained significant...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Missing 9#911#The Police Department
DFW Community News

First Responders Welcome Home ‘Beautiful Warrior’ Jaqueline Durand After She’s ‘Catastrophically Disfigured’ In Dog Attack

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 22-year-old UT Dallas student who was mauled by two dogs a couple months ago and left “permanently and catastrophically disfigured,” has returned home. Jaqueline Durand spent nearly two months in the hospital, according to the Coppell Police Department. Both police officers and...
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Barricaded Man, Gabriel Temba Arrested, Accused Of Strangling His Wife

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After hours of negotiations with an armed barricaded man, Denton police officers arrested the 39-year-old suspect without incident on Feb. 21. Gabriel Temba, 39 (credit: Denton Police Department) Gabriel Temba was taken into custody on a warrant for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive. His wife told police he had strangled her and that he had made both homicidal and suicidal statements. Arriving officers said they saw injuries on her neck and gave her medical attention for them. Officers also found multiple firearms inside of their apartment. Responding patrol officers, along with members of the Denton PD SWAT and Negotiator Teams, began negotiations with Temba after his wife was taken away. He allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who entered his property, so communication was tense, and it took hours to de-escalate. Finally, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Temba agreed to surrender himself and left the apartment unarmed.  
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 Northlake Officers Injured After Truck Collides With 3 Vehicles On I-35W

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Northlake Police officers were injured on Thursday, Feb. 24 when a driver lost control of his truck, crashing into police and civilian vehicles. On Thursday, Feb. 24 at about 9:14 a.m., the officers were on the scene of a motor accident near the 72-mile marker of I-35W southbound. While on the shoulder of the roadway, a commercial truck driver hauling frozen meat products lost control and collided with the two officers’ vehicles and a Ford Explorer. The truck overturned on top of one police vehicle and the officer was trapped inside of his patrol vehicle and had to...
NORTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Leland Barron, 63, Found Dead Floating In Lake Carolyn

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sixty-three-year-old Leland Barron was found dead, floating in Lake Carolyn the morning of Feb. 18. Investigators said they believe Barron committed suicide. The Irving Police Department is asking anyone with information about Barron’s death to contact them at (972) 273-1010.  Additionally, they may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

‘That Is Not My Son!’ Texas Father Discovers Wrong Body Inside Coffin

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Jacksonville, Florida, Sandy Betts smiles looking at pictures sitting on the shelves above her desk. “I created these memorabilia of Kyle,” says Betts. The outgoing young man is hugging his mom in one photo. He’s surrounded by family and friends in others. “He was not shy.” She says her son loved his family, baseball and dancing. “He was very happy.” More than a thousand miles away, in Waco, Texas, Stephen Brady talks about his first-born son. “He was my best friend,’ says Brady. Davis Brady was also very close to his family. He, too, loved baseball and also music. “He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
104K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy