UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Arlington area found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 8:54 a.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pleased to announce Samantha Maschman has been located safe less than 24 hours after she was reported missing. They want to thank the community for helping with the search and getting the information out.

UPDATE : Monday, 4:18 a.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes Samantha Maschman may be in the company of Willie Little Jr., 43, and Randy Francis, 33.

She was reported missing by staff members from the A1 Care Systems Assisted Living Facility around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Samantha Maschman, who was last seen in the area of Rogero Road and Barkwood Drive on Sunday.

Maschman went missing from a residential facility just after 1:30 p.m. She may be in the company of an acquaintance that goes by “Willie Little Jr.” — a 68-year-old man who has two fingers on each hand.

Maschman has blue eyes and black hair. She has the mental capacity of a young child and cannot care for herself.

Anyone with information on Maschman’s whereabouts should contact police at 904-630-0500.

