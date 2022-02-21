ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Arlington area found safe

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tVVS_0eKLde4100
Missing adult Samantha Maschman (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 8:54 a.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pleased to announce Samantha Maschman has been located safe less than 24 hours after she was reported missing. They want to thank the community for helping with the search and getting the information out.

UPDATE : Monday, 4:18 a.m.:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes Samantha Maschman may be in the company of Willie Little Jr., 43, and Randy Francis, 33.

She was reported missing by staff members from the A1 Care Systems Assisted Living Facility around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Tnvf_0eKLde4100
JSO believes Randy Franics could be connected in their search for a missing Arlington woman. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkFjk_0eKLde4100
JSO believes this Willie Little Jr. could be connected in their search for a missing Arlington woman. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Samantha Maschman, who was last seen in the area of Rogero Road and Barkwood Drive on Sunday.

Maschman went missing from a residential facility just after 1:30 p.m. She may be in the company of an acquaintance that goes by “Willie Little Jr.” — a 68-year-old man who has two fingers on each hand.

Maschman has blue eyes and black hair. She has the mental capacity of a young child and cannot care for herself.

Anyone with information on Maschman’s whereabouts should contact police at 904-630-0500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

‘I tried to bully her’: Florida political candidate apologizes for behavior during traffic stop

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man running for Congress in Florida is apologizing for behavior caught on an officer’s body camera during a traffic stop in Sarasota. Martin Hyde is currently running in Florida’s 16th congressional district on a platform of protecting the 2nd amendment and term limits, according to his campaign website. He describes himself as “A former professional soccer player, a driven local business owner, and father of four boys.”
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jax Sheriff S Office#Jsopio#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy